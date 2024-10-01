Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has been handed a ‘tough’ selection dilemma - and for once the decision isn’t influenced by injury or illness.

Connor Ogilvie has recovered from flu and returned to training on Monday to put himself in the frame for a potential recall at Stoke.

With both players available for Wednesday night’s trip to the Potteries (7.45pm), Mousinho admits he has a difficult choice over who to select in his starting XI.

Jacob Farrell now must contend with a fit-again Connor Ogilvie for the left-back slot at Stoke. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImageses | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And in a Championship season where picking a side has so often been influenced by injury, on this occasion it promises to be an intriguing outcome.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Connor is fine, he was back in training on Monday, it was just a bit of flu. It’s a very interesting (selection) decision, it’s a tough one.

‘We were blessed with it last season as well to be honest, where we had four full-backs that, when fit, were competing for spots in the starting line-up.

‘We have changed two of them for this season and have the same dilemma, which is a much better position for us to be in than not having the options at all.

‘Considering Jacob stepped up late, I was really pleased with his overall performance. There’s loads Jacob can improve upon, but I’m very, very happy with where he was against Sheffield United.

‘Connor is very very solid, steady, reliable - and he has grown into the level as well. He’s had some difficult moments against right wingers, with every single one at this level seemingly right on top of their game.

‘I look at how he handled Luca Koleosho against Burnley, he was really good that day, really solid. That was probably his best performance in a Pompey shirt in the Championship.

‘He most likely would have been playing against Sheffield United, but Jacob did a really good job deputising for him.’

Until illness kept him out against the Blades, Ogilvie had been an ever-present starter in Pompey’s opening seven matches in all competitions.

Indeed, since Mousinho’s arrival on the south coast in January 2023, the former Gillingham man has been his undisputed first-choice left-back when fit.