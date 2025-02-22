Pompey's man of the moment Josh Murphy inspired them to a 2-1 success over QPR this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey's man of the moment Josh Murphy inspired them to a 2-1 success over QPR this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey's man of the moment Josh Murphy inspired them to a 2-1 success over QPR this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'A wonderful talent, Huge injury blow, Kid has heart and guts': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against QPR

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 17:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 17:29 GMT
Pompey made it three successive victories to push themselves further away from the Championship relegation zone.

The inspirational Josh Murphy scored one and then set up Matt Ritchie for the other in a 2-1 success over an in-form QPR.

The victory wasn’t without it cost, mind, with injuries to Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson, while Hayden Matthews had to be helped off the pitch at the end having stayed on with no more subs available.

Still, John Mousinho’s men are now nine points clear of the drop and their rejuvenation continues at pace. Here are our player ratings...

A good save from Frey early on, but had very little to do, such was Pompey’s excellence defensively in front. Had no chance with QPR’s consolation.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 7

A good save from Frey early on, but had very little to do, such was Pompey’s excellence defensively in front. Had no chance with QPR’s consolation. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 61 mins) Very solid and worked very well with Ritchie down the right flank. However, another whose game ended earlier with an injury concern.

2. Zak Swanson - 7

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 61 mins) Very solid and worked very well with Ritchie down the right flank. However, another whose game ended earlier with an injury concern. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
With injuries stacking up again for centre-halves, Matthews also picked up a knock. Yet, with no more subs available, the kid showed his heart and guts and soldier on and serve his team proud.

3. Hayden Matthews - 8

With injuries stacking up again for centre-halves, Matthews also picked up a knock. Yet, with no more subs available, the kid showed his heart and guts and soldier on and serve his team proud. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Regan Poole on 39 mins) The sight no Pompey fan wanted to see was the influential centre-half limped out of the action late in the first half. The issue centred on his lower right leg, with Atkinson immediately concerned. Huge injury blow.

4. Rob Atkinson - 6

(Replaced by Regan Poole on 39 mins) The sight no Pompey fan wanted to see was the influential centre-half limped out of the action late in the first half. The issue centred on his lower right leg, with Atkinson immediately concerned. Huge injury blow. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Neil AllenQPRPortsmouthIsaac HaydenMatt RitchieJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice