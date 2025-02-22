The inspirational Josh Murphy scored one and then set up Matt Ritchie for the other in a 2-1 success over an in-form QPR.
The victory wasn’t without it cost, mind, with injuries to Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson, while Hayden Matthews had to be helped off the pitch at the end having stayed on with no more subs available.
Still, John Mousinho’s men are now nine points clear of the drop and their rejuvenation continues at pace. Here are our player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 7
A good save from Frey early on, but had very little to do, such was Pompey’s excellence defensively in front. Had no chance with QPR’s consolation. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 7
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 61 mins) Very solid and worked very well with Ritchie down the right flank. However, another whose game ended earlier with an injury concern. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Hayden Matthews - 8
With injuries stacking up again for centre-halves, Matthews also picked up a knock. Yet, with no more subs available, the kid showed his heart and guts and soldier on and serve his team proud. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Rob Atkinson - 6
(Replaced by Regan Poole on 39 mins) The sight no Pompey fan wanted to see was the influential centre-half limped out of the action late in the first half. The issue centred on his lower right leg, with Atkinson immediately concerned. Huge injury blow. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.