Josh Murphy puts Pompey 2-0 ahead against Swansea with a sublime finish on 45 minutes - but the Blues ended up drawing 2-2. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Absolute handful, Save of season, Defended for his life': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Swansea

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 9th Nov 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:32 BST

Pompey let a two-goal lead slip to draw at Swansea – yet it would have been defeat but for Nicolas Schmid’s wonder save.

Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy handed John Mousinho’s men a surprise 2-0 lead after 45 minutes, only for Connor Ogilvie’s own goal to reduce it in first-half stoppage-time.

Then Liam Cullen levelled on 53 minutes and the Blues hung on, with Schmid conjuring up a stunning stop to deny Cullen another during a tough second period.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Superb stop from Cullen early in the second half after Peart-Harris had struck the bar. But it was 78th-minute save of the season which earned Pompey their point, somehow turning over the bar Cullen’s first-time shot from eight yards. Would have been man of the match but for Murphy.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 9

Photo Sales
Challenged with dealing with Ronald and coped admirably against the tricky Brazilian. One tremendous headed clearance when covering the back post in the second half.

2. Terry Devlin - 7

Photo Sales
Back in Wales and a timely reminder of his Wales quality. Challenged to dig in against Swansea’s second-half onslaught and stood firm superbly against so much pressure.

3. Regan Poole - 7

Photo Sales
Booked just 22 seconds in the match - and what a subsequent performance on that tightrope. Defended for his life in the second half in this new-found centre-half role. His reading of the game and range of passing was prevalent throughout, particularly those diagonal balls.

4. Marlon Pack - 8

Photo Sales
