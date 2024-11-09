Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy handed John Mousinho’s men a surprise 2-0 lead after 45 minutes, only for Connor Ogilvie’s own goal to reduce it in first-half stoppage-time.
Then Liam Cullen levelled on 53 minutes and the Blues hung on, with Schmid conjuring up a stunning stop to deny Cullen another during a tough second period.
And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 9
Superb stop from Cullen early in the second half after Peart-Harris had struck the bar. But it was 78th-minute save of the season which earned Pompey their point, somehow turning over the bar Cullen’s first-time shot from eight yards. Would have been man of the match but for Murphy. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Terry Devlin - 7
Challenged with dealing with Ronald and coped admirably against the tricky Brazilian. One tremendous headed clearance when covering the back post in the second half. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 7
Back in Wales and a timely reminder of his Wales quality. Challenged to dig in against Swansea’s second-half onslaught and stood firm superbly against so much pressure. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Marlon Pack - 8
Booked just 22 seconds in the match - and what a subsequent performance on that tightrope. Defended for his life in the second half in this new-found centre-half role. His reading of the game and range of passing was prevalent throughout, particularly those diagonal balls. Photo: Jason Brown
