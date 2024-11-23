Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the news that today’s game at Blackburn Rovers has been called off.

And, understandably, there’s plenty of disappointed Blues supporters – many of whom were en route to Ewood Park or had already completed the trip to the north west.

Referee Farai Hallam took the decision to cancel the Championship fixture after an 11am pitch inspection.

That was necessary given the rain – along with snowfall earlier in the week - that has fallen in Lancashire as Storm Bert makes its way across the UK. But with the Met Office warning of potential hazardous conditions well in advance of today, many Blues fans believe a decision could have been made well before the Fratton faithful set off in the early hours of the morning.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, as approximately 2,000 Pompey supporters head home earlier than expected.

@IanDarke: No surprise. This storm has been forecast for days. An earlier decision would have saved a lot of fans a long journey for nothing. Poor PR.

@pfch92: Disgrace for travelling fans. Why not do this at 8/9am? Wasn’t going to change in that short space of time.

@L3WIS______: Championship teams can’t uphold pitches in the modern era??? Genuinely deduct Blackburn points.

@scottpompey: Most fans already there call it earlier.

@med584: @Rovers wot no covers? Weather forecast said heavy rain, no contingency plans? Up early and only 30 mins away.

@PompeyChimes90: Absolute joke. Championship game called off, laughable.

@DeanoJPFC16: It is truly disgusting how the true football fan is treated these days. Forecast has been there all week, they knew 2000+ fans travelling. Either put covers on it or call it off last night, can’t not do either of those things and then call off when all on the way and most there.

@christ_the2nd: If a Championship club can’t get a game on they should be fined. How have you seen the forcast and not thought "maybe we should cover the pitch"?

@Zapbw91: You'd think having a pitch that can survive rain in the north west would be a basic requirement for second tier football these days.

@Liam1993c: That poor from @Rovers and the officials, a pitch inspection should of been made much earlier. If they knew how much rain was forecast surely could of done yesterday evening or first thing this morning not wait till 11am that's a joke considering the distance.

@ShaunCHill: How can this game be called off yet minutes down the road both Preston and Bolton are going ahead?