Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A weather warning in place for Blackburn and its surrounding areas ahead of Pompey’s Championship trip to Ewood Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has alerted people of the chance of snow, heavy rain and gusty winds on the day of the game.

The yellow warning covers the period between 4am and 9am on Saturday. But with rain forecast to continue for the rest of the day in Lancashire, accompanied by winds from Storm Bert, those Blues fans who are heading to the north west are advised to plan for potential travel disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Blackburn and Darwen experiencing snow fall earlier this week, there is the risk of flooding - which could impact both train and car journeys. Those supporters travelling from the south coast are advised to add extra time onto their journeys.

Around 2,000 Pompey fans are expected at Ewood Park to cheer on the Blues as John Mousinho’s side look to build on their win against Preston North End last time out and climb out of the relegation zone.

Temperatures along the south coast have plummeted this week, with snow falling across the region, too. Those temperatures here are expected to rise to as high as 12 on Saturday - which will be slightly higher than that expected around kick-off (3pm) at Blackburn.

Yet that doesn’t mean those not travelling to the north west will be enjoying the best of the weather conditions. A yellow warning for rain and winds of 50mph is in place for Portsmouth from 6am on Saturday morning - when the majority of Blues fans will be setting off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s also in force until 11.45pm on Sunday, which means a nice welcome back is in store for the travelling Fratton faithful late on Saturday night.

Safe travels to all those following the Blues this weekend.