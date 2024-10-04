Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey were handed a hefty 6-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Portsmouth were dealt not only their biggest defeat of the season but the biggest in 16 years since losing 6-0 to Manchester City back in 2008. Pompey were ‘unrecognisable’ according to Marlon Pack when they suffered a 6-1 loss to Stoke City on Wednesday.

Loan signing Thomas Cannon had not scored yet for the Potters but unleashed four goals against Pompey in their dominant day out at the Bet365 Stadium. The 21-year-old scored after just 13 minutes and his other three came in a brutal 11-minute barrage of goals issued by Stoke.

“We were unrecognisable, I’m embarrassed," Pack told BBC Radio Solent. “We need to have a good look in the mirror because what we’re doing right now isn’t good enough. This league is cut-throat. I wouldn't say that was the final straw because we do have 30-odd games to go but it was a real wake-up call for this group.”

Portsmouth are yet to secure their first win of the 2024/25 Championship season and have a lot riding on their clash with Oxford United this weekend. Pack’s comments have certainly resonated and it is an opinion others share.

The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen has raised his concerns over Pompey’s latest result and described it as a ‘wake up call’ moving forwards.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, which can be watched on Freeview Shots TV, he said: “Even in Pompey’s darkest days, they never lost 6-1. It was absolutely dreadful, this was not merely a bad day at the office, this was, for me, a huge wake up call about their potential relegation from the Championship. I know it’s only eight games in but it was alarming against a supposed rival to stay in the Championship.

“I know there are times where they’ve been 2-0 down against West Brom, losing to Sunderland... but Pompey haven’t been battered really, until last night. Just terrible — five goals in 11 minutes! Awful.

“The sixth goal annoyed me particularly because yet again they broke down their left and Pompey’s right. Ball came in from the left to [Andrew] Moran who charged through the middle. No one tracked him, no on followed him, he accepted the ball, had three touches without anyone anywhere near him to make a challenge and then was allowed to shoot and score. It was dreadful.”

Pompey’s tough defeat leaves them on just four points for the season so far and down in 23rd. They are ahead of bottom-of-the-table Cardiff City only on goal difference.