Pompey still need players with ‘Championship pedigree’ if they are to retain their second-tier status beyond this forthcoming season.

That’s the frank view shared by The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who believes weaknesses within the Blues’ ranks are all too apparent with just eight days to go before Pompey kick off their 2024-25 campaign at Leeds United on August 10.

Pompey have made six signings during the transfer window to date, with Esbjerg forward Elias Sorensen expected to become their seventh new arrival.

Realistically, though, only three are expected to start that tough season-opener at Elland Road - Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams and Sammy Silvera - which, according to Allen, raises concerns about the Blues’ business to date.

Indeed, he believes, Pompey remain short of Championship quality in two key areas - central midfield and at the centre of defence - which need addressing fast.

Speaking on our latest episode of Pompey Talk, which can be watched on Freeview Shots TV - Allen said: ‘Pompey’s recruitment under Rich Hughes to this point has been outstanding. He’s found all sorts of players.

‘(Kusini) Yeng has been a tremendous success; Conor Shaughnessy came on a free from Burton; Christian Saydee, he was a snip and did a tremendous job last year.

‘They are looking (for those hidden gems again), but for me, they still need Championship quality players for this season - not for the future, not so that they’ll get better and improve. They still need players for this coming season.

‘You know, Reuben Swann (signed from AFC Sudbury) might be a very good player in the future, but he’s not for this season. Jordan Archer is another one who has arrived - he’s a back-up goalie.

‘You’ve then got Jacob Farrell - a 21-year-old who has come from Australia and will need to adapt. He’s one for the future perhaps as we know Conor Ogilvie is the number-one left-back.

‘They still need players NOW! They need central midfielders NOW! They need another centre-half, for me, NOW!

‘You’ve got all these things about looking to the future, which is brilliant, but you also have to look at the current. The present is also imperative and having taken so long to get back to the Championship, they need some strength now for the Championship, because they don’t have enough central midfielders for this level, they haven’t strengthened in the centre-halves position, in fact they’ve lost Sean Raggett, so they’re short there.

‘So they need players available now that are Championship pedigree.’

Allen said Pompey’s squad depth was one of their most important assets last season as they stormed to the League One title and collected 97 points in the process.

However, standing on the brink of their first Championship campaign in 12 years, he claims that depth is not where it needs to be at this moment in time.

He added: ‘They need players in the Championship for the here and now to make the starting XI because I’ve seen the last few friendlies and although they’re only friendlies, Pompey haven’t been at their best. But it shows you the issues that they’ve got.

‘The other day with Tom McIntyre injured against MK Dons, you had (Ryley) Towler and Shaughnessy as your central defenders. After 79 minutes, Towler stayed on and (Ben) Stevenson replaced Shaughnessy. So Stevenson is currently your third central defender - and that’s the problem there with the squad.

‘Pompey’s squad was outstanding last year. They were promoted on the strength of their squad. Peterborough struggled to get promotion because even though they had a really good first XI, they didn’t have the squad.

‘Pompey’s strength was their squad and if they’re going to stay in the Championship, where you can name nine substitutes on the bench, you need a strong squad.

‘At the moment, there’s a lot of weaknesses for me in that squad.’