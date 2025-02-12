‘Furious’ John Mousinho has revealed how he launched into his team at half-time against Cardiff - despite leading 2-1.

The Blues entered the interval leading 2-1 - which ended up being the final scoreline - yet their head coach was far from happy with the opening 45 minutes.

However, Pompey’s subsequent display for the remainder of the first half left Mousinho fuming, prompting a half-time grilling.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Off the back of a really positive performance at Sheffield United, we needed to back that up with a win, which we did.

‘The performance wasn’t quite as positive, but, when the dust settles, I would much rather be talking about three points in the bag, rather than waxing lyrical about how good we are but not coming away with a win.

‘Although I was absolutely furious with our response at going two goals up. You get punished at any level if you don’t do the basics of the game well, which I didn’t think we did for the last 25 minutes of the half.

‘We started really well, on the front foot, it was great to go two goals up - and, in a strange way, that didn’t help us from then on.

‘We thought it was going to be a bit easy, we dropped off, weren’t tracking runners, weren't energetic enough when the ball went dead, we didn’t press well enough. I was really disappointed, you can probably tell my frustration from the sideline.

John Mousinho was 'furious' over Pompey's overall first-half display in their 2-1 success over Cardiff. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘At the end of the first half, I actually felt we needed to get in at half-time 2-1 and escape with that - then go again in the second half. I was furious.’

Pompey regained their composure in the second half, led by man of the match Bishop, who gave the Bluebirds defence a torrid time.

Regardless, it was an important 2-1 triumph which lifts the Blues above Cardiff and into 18th spot, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Mousinho added: ‘We were much better in the second half.

‘There were still a few strange things, but we got the press a lot better, we competed much better, we picked up second balls and restricted Cardiff to very few chances until the game opened up towards the back end.

‘I can’t actually remember Nico having anything to do until he made the save from Robinson. That was pleasing.

‘The only criticism I have of the second half is we didn’t put the ball into the back of the net.’