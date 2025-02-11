1. Pompey match ratings
Colby Bishop was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Cardiff | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 8
Obligatory crucial stop came as Austrian spared Swanson and Hayden’s blushes with near-post effort to keep out Bagan’s finish. Distribution eye-catching at times and handling spot on, though, clearance into Robinson in second half was a black mark. More than cancelled out by ridiculous late stop from Robinson, however. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Pompey match action
Pompey match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Zak Swanson 5
A difficult night for the right-back as he was beaten in the air for Callum O’Dowda’s header and struggled against the former Oxford man and Joel Bagan. No surprise to see former Arsenal man withdrawn at break.
Photo: Jason Brown