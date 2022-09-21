Marcus Harness has scored five goals in his opening 12 games in all competitions as Kieran McKenna’s side occupy the League One summit.

Unsurprisingly, his dream start has been recognised by delighted Ipswich fans, crowning the 26-year-old with their player of the month award for August.

Harness’ efforts have been pivotal to Town’s unbeaten start to the season, with his new team leading the way, picking up 21 points from their opening nine league fixtures.

After receiving his first accolade as a Tractor Boys man, the forward took to Twitter to give his appreciation – and promised there’s more to come.

He said: ‘Thank you to everyone who voted, it means a lot! Loved the start to life here in Ipswich, hopefully loads more good times to come.’

Harness made the move from Fratton Park to Ipswich for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal at Portman Road.

This saw him cut his ties with the Blues after three years, where he scored 31 goals in 134 outings.

Having entered the final 12 months of his contract, Danny Cowley opted to cash in on his prized-asset in July.

The fixture list dictates there will be a reunion on October 1, when Harness’ former club make the trip to Portman Road for a fascinating top-of-the-table clash.

Another well-known face set to line-up against Pompey is Conor Chaplin, who has also been in fine form during the season so far.