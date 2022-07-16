Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley explains reasons behind Swansea target Marcus Harness' permanent move to Ipswich

The winger parted company with the Blues on Friday night by moving to Ipswich on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee – just days after he was withdrawn from the team to face Bristol City in a pre-season friendly.

It ended his three-season stay at Fratton Park, a spell that saw the 26-year-old score 31 times in 134 appearances. He also recorded 21 assists in that time.

Harness had a year remaining on his Pompey contract, after the club took up the option of an extra 12 months as his previous deal approached it’s expiry date.

Such a move was designed to protect their investment in the player, with clubs – including Swansea – known admirers of the Republic of Ireland hopeful.

And with the club likely to miss out on a fee at the end of it, the time was right to cash in on the forward.

Cowley admitted it was sad to say goodbye to a player who scored 11 times in League One last season.

But with the Blues also needing additional finances to fund their own recruitment drive, the manager said it’s a move that suits both parties.

Marcus Harness has signed a three-year deal at Ipswich

Cowley said: ‘We’re sad to say goodbye to Marcus, who was a key player for us last season – both with his goals and assists.

‘He’s someone who I think has Championship quality, but ultimately it was the right time for him to move on.

‘And with only a year left on his contract, it makes good business sense for us and gives us some flexibility in further developing our squad.

‘I’m sure all our supporters will join me in wishing Marcus the very best for his career and we appreciate his efforts in a Pompey shirt.’

The News understands Pompey are content with the fee they negotiated with league rivals Ipswich for Harness, after he moved to Fratton Park for a fee of around £800,000 from Burton in 2019.