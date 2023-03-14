Blues head coach John Mousinho is reporting a clean bill of health from Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

And while Marlon Pack (knee), Ronan Curtis (knee) and Zak Swanson (groin) will be absent for the game at the Wham Stadium, there’ll be two welcome additions to the squad that has already made the trip up to the north west.

Jay Mingi is in contention for the first time since picking up a knee injury at the end of the December.

The midfielder travelled with the Blues as 19th man to Cambridge United earlier this month in order to aid his transition from life in the treatment room to a match-day scenario.

A knock picked up in training ruled the 22-year-old out of the games against Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday. But the 22-year-old is back and vying to make his first appearance under Mousinho.

Clark Robertson is also yet to feature for the new head coach because of a groin injury that has seen him miss Pompey’s past 16 games.

He’s back training, though, and has also made the trip Accrington. However, it’s likely the central defender will play not part, with Mousinho simply keen to get Robertson back into match-day mode.

Defender Clark Robertson has made the trip up to Accrington as part of John Mousinho's match-day squad

‘It’s probably a bit too soon but it’s good to have Clark back around the fold so he’ll be up with us tonight,’ said the Blues boss

‘We’ll assess where he is physically and see if he is ready to be involved in some capacity. But, again, another important step for Clark to come away with the boys and to get himself involved in the squad.

‘Meanwhile, Jay’s back in and available for selection after the knock last week, so all clear on the injury front for Jay.’

Hosts Accrington will definitely be without six players for the visit of Pompey, with Joe Pritchard, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, David Morgan, Ryan Astley, Liam Coyle and Ethan Hamilton all deemed long-term injuries.

Accy will wait to see if midfielder Rosaire Longelo has recovered sufficiently from a kick suffered in Saturday’s draw against Charlton, while defender Sean McConville is back from a two-match ban

Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen also returns from suspension, giving John Coleman a selection headache.