And that was the sight of midfielder Jay Mingi getting off the team coach as he travelled with John Mousinho’s squad for the Abbey Stadium fixture.

Unfortunately, the midfielder – who has been out with a knee injury since New Year’s Day – didn’t make it into the Blues’ 18-man match-day squad, instead fulfilling the role as 19th man.

Yet his presence represents another advantageous step as Pompey try to get their injured numbers down.

Indeed, it comes just days after Tom Lowery made his return to the first-team squad for the midweek win against Bolton after a period of five-and-a-half months in the treatment room.

It now means just Marlon Pack is the only member of the midfield brigade currently unavailable, with the 31-year-old estimated to be out until late March/early April with a knee injury.

The Blues’ engine room has been beset with injury and unavailability this term with Louis Thompson and Joe Morrell also ruled out for extended periods of the season.

Mingi had made 26 appearances in all competitions before his injury lay-off.

Pompey midfielder Jay Mingi travelled with the Pompey squad for today's game at Cambridge United

This season has been his breakthrough campaign with the club, after arriving on a free transfer at Fratton Park following his Charlton exit.

