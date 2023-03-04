Portsmouth handed welcome midfield boost - despite former West Ham and Charlton youngster not making match-day squad for Cambridge game
Eagle-eyed Pompey fans who travelled to Cambridge for Saturday’s League One game will have received a welcome pre-match boost.
And that was the sight of midfielder Jay Mingi getting off the team coach as he travelled with John Mousinho’s squad for the Abbey Stadium fixture.
Unfortunately, the midfielder – who has been out with a knee injury since New Year’s Day – didn’t make it into the Blues’ 18-man match-day squad, instead fulfilling the role as 19th man.
Yet his presence represents another advantageous step as Pompey try to get their injured numbers down.
Indeed, it comes just days after Tom Lowery made his return to the first-team squad for the midweek win against Bolton after a period of five-and-a-half months in the treatment room.
It now means just Marlon Pack is the only member of the midfield brigade currently unavailable, with the 31-year-old estimated to be out until late March/early April with a knee injury.
The Blues’ engine room has been beset with injury and unavailability this term with Louis Thompson and Joe Morrell also ruled out for extended periods of the season.
Mingi had made 26 appearances in all competitions before his injury lay-off.
This season has been his breakthrough campaign with the club, after arriving on a free transfer at Fratton Park following his Charlton exit.
The 22-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, with the Blues yet to agree new terms with the former West Ham trainee.
Mingi was linked with a move to West Brom and Birmingham in January.