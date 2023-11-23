LATEST: Portsmouth dealt new injury blow by defender setback

Pompey were upbeat over a return for the former Tottenham Hotspur man - but have now been dealt a sizeable blow.

Pompey have been handed a setback over Connor Ogilvie’s fitness as their issues mount.

Blues boss John Mousinho revealed Ogilvie has been dealt a blow to his injury recovery - and now doesn’t know when he will return.

The robust defender has been sidelined for a month with the ankle issue picked up seconds into the 0-0 draw at Cambridge after a return from .

Hopes had been high of the former Spurs youngster returning to the fray within the next few weeks, ahead of his side entering the busy period.

But Ogilvie will now see a specialist after suffering discomfort, following injections designed to aid his recovery.

It means the ‘six to eight week’ time frame for his return is now out of the window, with it unclear how long the 27-year-old will be sidelined.

It’s another injury setback for Pompey who’ve suffered a variety of unfortunate blows on that front, with Regan Poole (knee), Tino Anjorin (hamstring), Anthony Scully (knee), Tom Lowery (knee) and Paddy Lane (calf) all out.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s not quite as straightforward as we were hoping with Connor.

‘He had a couple of injections on that ankle and we thought that would settle it down, but it hasn’t.

‘So we are having to take that one a bit more slowly than we would have done.

‘There’s not a timescale on that at the moment, we’re just waiting to see.

‘He’s going to see a specialist as well, so we’ll have to go from there now with Connor, and see where we get to.

‘There’s no rush with him. We want him back as quickly as we can, but not at the expense of doing more damage.’

Ogilvie has shown himself to be resilient character in two years at Fratton Park, a fact underlined by the reality he’s clocked up 102 appearances in his time.

He’s now in uncharted territory, however, with the ankle issue coming off the back of a groin injury picked up at Barnsley in September.

Mousinho is taking solace from Ogilvie’s resolve as he faces a battle for fitness.

He added: ‘When we looked at his games last year, we saw 44 starts.

‘He must’ve missed one game before I came in and then the Morecambe game was the other.

‘That took a hell of a lot for him to actually miss the Morecambe game, it was just a dead leg he couldn’t get over. He was back the next week against Shrewsbury ready to go again.