The former Pompey boss has been speaking about why he's not back in management at Valley Parade.

Danny Cowley has detailed his thinking behind rejecting a return to management with Bradford City.

And the former Pompey boss has revealed he and brother Nicky are still waiting for the right project, as they approach a year out of the game since their Fratton Park sacking.

Cowley confirmed he held talks with the League Two side, after Mark Hughes departed at the start of October.

An appointment never materialised, however, with the Bantams instead bringing in Graham Alexander.

Cowley, who still lives in the area, confirmed geography was not a factor in failing to move to Valley Parade as they weighed up the opportunity.

Speaking to LiveScore, Cowley said: ‘We spoke with Bradford. I think Bradford City is a brilliant club, incredibly well-supported.

‘When you speak to a club, I think you're trying to understand where they are today and where they want to go.

‘Then once you know the starting point and the destination, you can then decide whether or not you've got the skill set to put those stepping stones in place.

‘These decisions are huge not just for your family but also for the football club. So, you have to make sure you have the right information to make a decision for the benefit of everyone.

‘We just felt it wasn't quite right at the time.

‘For us, we've always travelled in terms of football. We love the game, so location is not an issue for us.

‘My daughter is only 14 but she's already had six schools. We decided as a family that we would move with the jobs and that hasn't scared us in the past.

‘We just didn't think Bradford was the right opportunity in this moment.’

Cowley has been linked with a stack of positions, since leaving Pompey after nearly two years in January.

The 45-year-old has still to return, however, but feels he and his brother need to be comfortable with the next opening as they look to build their reputations.

He added: ‘I think it's more about the wider project now.

‘Me and Nicky have been lucky enough to manage in eight of the top nine divisions — and we still have ambitions of working in the last one, the Premier League!

‘For us, it's just trying to work with good people, that's where we've had success in the past.

‘We just want to find owners and staff who want to work intelligently and go in somewhere we think we can add value.

‘Our stock was incredibly high when we left Lincoln in 2019 but we've learnt so much at Huddersfield and Portsmouth since, two huge clubs with lofty ambitions.

‘They've left us feeling really well-equipped for that next challenge whenever it comes.’