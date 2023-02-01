And he believes the club’s overall transfer window business demonstrates Tornante’s commitment towards recruiting quality young players aimed at driving Blues success.

Lane arrived on Tuesday night for a ‘significant’ undisclosed figure from Fleetwood, joining Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard as deadline day arrivals.

Earlier in the window, 20-year-old Ryley Towler was recruited from Bristol City, also for a fee, despite the Blues being without a head coach.

Completing the four newcomers in January is Matt Macey from Luton, with the loanee keeper already impressing early in his Blues career.

And Cullen is delighted with how the window panned out for Pompey.

He told The News: ‘You want to come out every window stronger than you went into it.

‘We came out of this one with one player more and, most importantly, with two of our own, brilliant prospects with huge potential.

Andy Cullen is delighted with Pompey's January transfer window business which brought four players to Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Paddy was one we didn’t think was available in this window, but you keep persevering.

‘We had conversations with Fleetwood, Rich spoke to them over the last week or so, and then we got into a position of understanding it would be a sizeable investment – which the owners were absolutely willing to commit to.

‘It means that again they have backed us and given us a bit extra, over and above what we had before, to make it happen because it fits the strategy.

‘It was an undisclosed fee, a significant one, befitting of the player’s ability, talent and potential.

‘We obviously have to work within the budget, but, when opportunities like this come along and the owners can see it’s aligned with the strategy the board have set in terms of how we want to develop the football club, they have a decision to make.

‘In this case they have backed us and said “Let’s go for it”. It ticks the boxes of what we are trying to achieve, developing this squad, backing Rich and backing the squad.

‘The fees paid for both Ryley and Paddy represent excellent value for the football club in their own aspects, they are two hugely talented young players we’re delighted to have.’

While four new faces arrived during the January window, three departed.

Loanees Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths returned to their parent clubs, while Michael Morrison’s contract was cancelled to enable him to join Cambridge United.

Cullen added: ‘With Paddy being League One Young Player of the Year last season, we know all about his pedigree – and the opportunity to acquire him is absolutely a no-brainer for us.

‘The minute we knew there might be a chance of getting him, we went in all guns blazing to make sure it happened.

‘Di’Shon comes with Championship pedigree, that’s why we didn’t think he would be within reach for us. Manchester United may have been looking to loan him to the Championship again.