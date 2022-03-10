‘We’re a naval city - and Alan Ball’s great quote sums it up': Boss senses Portsmouth breaking new ground ahead of Ipswich Town challenge

And the Blues boss believes he can sense his club’s fanbase responding to the honest endeavour behind his players’ resurgent form.

That’s after a run of six wins out of seven, despite Cowley having just 13 senior outfield players to call upon at present

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That challenge has certainly brought everyone in and around the club closer together in the 43-year-old’s eyes.

Cowley said: ‘I think this is the best feeling since I’ve been here, for sure.

‘I can feel the connections within the dressing room growing, I can feel the culture within the training ground developing and improving by the day.

‘Also, I can feel the relationship between the group and the supporters.

Danny Cowley is sensing a powerful relationship growing between players and fans. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

‘These things are important if you want to be successful.’

After Tuesday’s win at Crewe, Pompey closed the gap on the top six to just five points with 11 games remaining.

That seen talk of a last-ditch charge into the play-offs resurface, which seemed a distant prospect just a few weeks ago.

Pompey have to contend with fixture issues, with a two-and-a-half week break to come before potentially dealing with the final eight games in 23 days.

Danny Cowley is sensing a powerful relationship growing between his players and fans. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Whatever happens, Cowley is just pleased to have seen his players’ relationship with the Fratton faithful become closer.

He added: ‘I think the supporters have respected the honesty of the group and the fight they’ve seen from them.

‘We speak about this a lot.

‘We’re a naval city, aren’t we, and Alan Ball’s great quote about people going to war from this city sums it up.

‘John McDermott, who is now England’s technical director, talked about artists and soldiers.

‘In your team you need to have the right balance between artists and soldiers - the hard-working water carries and creative flair.

‘I think in Portsmouth it’s nine soldiers to every two artists - that’s maybe the balance the supporters want to see.

‘They enjoy the players when they are playing with fight and grit - and giving everything for the shirt.

‘I think the supporters are seeing that in the players at the moment - and that’s why the relationship is blossoming.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron