It is understood the goalkeeper spent yesterday in talks over sealing a move to an unnamed Football League side for the remainder of the season.

In his absence, Toby Steward travelled with the squad for this afternoon’s encounter with Sunderland.

The 16-year-old is now likely to occupy the Blues’ bench for the clash with the third-placed Black Cats.

Alex Bass is set to depart Pompey on loan early next week - with Toby Steward lined-up to deputise on the bench at Sunderland. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

Academy first-year scholar Steward has previously been named on Pompey’s bench six times.

Although just one of those have arrived in League, when he occupied the bench in November’s 1-0 victory at Wycombe.

Bass is expected to complete his loan switch away from Fratton Park early next week.

