Alex Bass' Portsmouth absence as Danny Cowley set to turn to 16-year-old keeper at Sunderland
Alex Bass is expected to miss Pompey duty today as he finalises a loan switch away from Fratton Park.
It is understood the goalkeeper spent yesterday in talks over sealing a move to an unnamed Football League side for the remainder of the season.
In his absence, Toby Steward travelled with the squad for this afternoon’s encounter with Sunderland.
The 16-year-old is now likely to occupy the Blues’ bench for the clash with the third-placed Black Cats.
Academy first-year scholar Steward has previously been named on Pompey’s bench six times.
Although just one of those have arrived in League, when he occupied the bench in November’s 1-0 victory at Wycombe.
Bass is expected to complete his loan switch away from Fratton Park early next week.
