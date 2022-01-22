Alex Bass' Portsmouth absence as Danny Cowley set to turn to 16-year-old keeper at Sunderland

Alex Bass is expected to miss Pompey duty today as he finalises a loan switch away from Fratton Park.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 1:07 pm

It is understood the goalkeeper spent yesterday in talks over sealing a move to an unnamed Football League side for the remainder of the season.

In his absence, Toby Steward travelled with the squad for this afternoon’s encounter with Sunderland.

The 16-year-old is now likely to occupy the Blues’ bench for the clash with the third-placed Black Cats.

Alex Bass is set to depart Pompey on loan early next week - with Toby Steward lined-up to deputise on the bench at Sunderland. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

Academy first-year scholar Steward has previously been named on Pompey’s bench six times.

Although just one of those have arrived in League, when he occupied the bench in November’s 1-0 victory at Wycombe.

Bass is expected to complete his loan switch away from Fratton Park early next week.

