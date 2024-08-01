Cardiff City are getting confident about signing Pompey transfer target Alex Robertson. (Image: Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages) | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Bluebirds boss addresses the situation of the Manchester City midfielder tracked by at least three Championship clubs.

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut says that Alex Robertson is an 'interesting' player amid growing optimism that the Bluebirds will beat Pompey to his signing.

The midfielder is a target for John Mousinho, who would like to reunite with the Manchester City youngster following his successful loan spell at Fratton Park last season. The 21-year-old suffered a hamstring injury that put him on the sidelines from January onwards, but he did enough to become a firm Fratton favourite and attract interest from other Championship clubs this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff City have been Pompey’s main rivals in the race to sign the Australian international, but earlier this week it was reported that Hull City had reportedly join the race. Bluebirds boss Bulut was quizzed about Robertson on Wednesday following their win against Reading, and he was happy to admit interest in the player so much so there is a increasing confidence at the Cardiff City Stadium the Welsh outfit could be his next port of call.

"Let’s see how the situation will end," said the Turkish boss when asked by WalesOnline.

"I don’t know about other offers but he is an interesting player. He is a quality, good player it is normal he has offers so we shall see.”

In WalesOnline's report it claims that Cardiff have been interested in Robertson for 'some time' and that the club held talks with his representatives over the course of the last weekend. Other Championship teams are said to be interested including Pompey, but the Welsh side look 'well-placed' to sign him and that optimism is growing about him joining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff have been busy this week in the transfer market after signing Wilfried Kanga on loan from Hertha as well as recruiting former Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi on a free transfer. They are now prioritising the signing of a ‘number eight’ midfielder and despite being in the market for other options the BBC are now reporting that Cardiff are discussing with Manchester City a fee to bring him to South Wales.