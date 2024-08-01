Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans need to brace themselves! Abu Kamara could do the unthinkable and line up for arch rivals Southampton next season.

That’s if the latest transfer report from Football Insider proves correct.

According to the website, Saints are ‘readying a formal offer’ for the Norwich forward, who enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Fratton Park last term.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals and registered 10 assists as he played a key role in the Blues’ League One title success. That prompted Pompey to ask Norwich to be kept informed on the winger’s situation at Carrow Road this summer, with the Blues keen on a reunion with the now England under-20 international. Indeed, last month Football Insider reported that the Blues were also ‘readying an offer’ - something that s yet to transpire.

The player’s PO4 displays also put Kamara at the centre of many clubs’ radars, both at home and abroad. Now it appears Premier League new-boys Southampton have joined the forward’s long list of admirers as they’re reportedly prepare to make a move for the exciting talent.

Norwich, of course, will have a say on the matter, with it no secret that the Championship rate the player highly. Kamara has featured in each of the Canaries’ four pre-seasin friendlies to date as new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup assesses if he can play an important part in their promotion hopes this season. Two of those appearances have come as starts, with the forward’s last pre-season outing coming from the bench as Norwich lost 1-0 to FC Magdeburg.

Potentially seeing Kamara in the red and white of Southampton will hardly go down well with the Fratton faithful, who took the winger under their wings last season as they propelled him to fan favourite status.

Former Manchester City keeper Gavin Bazunu enjoyed a similar relationship with the PO4 supporters, only to tarnish that by making the move to St Mary’s the following season in a £12m move in 2022.

Southampton have made 12 signings to date this summer but boss Russell Martin - who is a Norwich legend - apparently remains keen to boost his fire-power.

Saints have also been linked with Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - a player who Pompey were also keen on this summer before sealing moves for Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera.