Alex Robertson has established himself as a big player for Pompey this season

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho's latest starting XI for today's game against Cheltenham. And there's only one thing on their minds - Alex Robertson's absence from the teamsheet.

The Aussie midfielder has been a key player for the Blues this season, following his season-long loan from Manchester City. He's clocked up 27 appearances in all competitions and has started each of the Blues' past 13 League One games ahead of today's trip to Whaddon Road.

Yet he's not available for the game against the Robins because of a hamstring, prompting many fans to voice their concerns.

Here's a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, following this afternoon's team announcement.

@DanLewis1999: Alex Robertson based meltdown in 3…2…1…

@pfcalfie_: No robertson i’m scared.

@kevypiow: January is now even a bigger window with the Robertson news over to the eisners!!!

@pompeypaul72: Where’s the “I really don’t like” button?

@PompeyGJ: A few injuries here and there fine but this is getting ridiculous! Someone doesn’t want us to go up.

@PompeyChimes90: I guess the only saving grace, not that every game is easy but we've got some favourable fixtures coming up. Here's hoping all is okay.

@pfclogan: Oh what horrible news.

@lukeatiyah: All you can do is laugh really. And then cry. And maybe punch a wall in anger.

@FookingEll: I think given Robertson’s injury record we’ve done well to get this much out of him. Massive shame, huge player. Transfer window bigger than ever.