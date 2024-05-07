Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Robertson appears to have drawn a line under his time at Pompey

The Manchester City midfielder, who spent the season on loan at Fratton Park, has penned a farewell message to the Blues on X, formerly Twitter.

In it, the highly-rated 21-year-old thanked all associated with the club for their support and wished them all the best for the future. He also said he loved every minute of his time at PO4 - despite missing the second half of the season with a hamstring injury.

The former Pompey No8 wrote: ‘What a pleasure it was to play for Pompey. A massive thank you to the staff, the players and the incredible fans for the support and help in my time at Fratton Park. I loved every minute at the club and I wish everyone the best for the future. PUP.’

Robertson, who featured 23 times for the League One champions before injury struck, quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite at Fratton Park with his dynamic midfield displays. He got a great reception on his return to the south coast as he picked up his league winner’s medal after the final home game of the season against Wigan.

Blues supporters were hoping Pompey’s new Championship status would put them in a great position to possibly lure the Australia international back. That looks unlikely now, but it still hasn’t stop some pleading with the midfielder to make a return. Commenting under Robertson’s post, @Up_In_Lights13 wrote: ‘Unleash that Australian in you and boomerang right back. See you in the summer.’ @DanLewis1999 said: ‘PLEASE come back next season Robbo…we have not seen the last of you in a Pompey shirt’. Meanwhile, @rik_may commented: ‘We were so lucky to have you fantastic player I hope you can come back next season but if not you are a pompey legend from now on mate’.

Among the host of tributes to the City youngster, @rickstrang posted: ‘Best watch at FP since Lassana Diarra. Genuinely. Good luck on your journey mate. We’ll always look out for you whichever team you end up at.’