And that’s got sections of the Fratton faithful dreaming of a reunion with the Republic of Ireland winger, who continues to train at the club but is now out of contract.

The 27-year-old posted on social media this week that he was back running on the grass – a milestone he was not expecting to reach until next month.

Curtis made that prediction when he confirmed in June that he would not be accepting the 12-month contract on heavily reduced terms that had been offered following the expiry of his previous deal.

In his latest post, the Irishman said: ‘First session on the grass done. Felt great to be back out there’.

There’s obviously still some time to wait until Curtis is fully fit and able to resume his playing career – whether that be at Pompey again or elsewhere.

In the meantime, though, Blues fans on social media have been getting their calls for a Fratton Park return in early, with some disappointed with the displays to date of Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte – the two wingers brought in by the club this summer.

@TobyDonovan19 wrote: ‘I miss Ronan Curtis so much’, with @Reggiekon saying: ‘Ronan Curtis walks straight into this side’.

Free-agent Ronan Curtis continues to train at Pompey after suffering an ACL injury in February

@jackcummins_9 wrote on X (formerly Twitter): ‘This Pompey team with prime Ronan Curtis or Jamal Lowe would move mountains’, while @tomnicholls91 posted: ‘No brainer. Sign him up’.

Comparing Curtis – who was showing signs of his best form prior to the injury he sustained against Bolton on February 28 – to both Scully and Whyte, @DawnRoberts1 commented: ‘A whole lot better than Scully or Whyte, they are nowhere near as good as Ronan. It would be such a shame if we didn’t get him back, and it’ll come back to haunt us, coz you know he’ll score against us playing for another team’.

@Ultragrumpy agreed. He said: ‘I feel he offers more than Scully & Whyte (anyone could actually), his recent poor form linked to lack of a true overlapping LB’.

@JasonDarkeX added: ‘Ronan Curtis > Anthony Scully. I hope Curtis stay till next session end’. Meanwhile, @Pompey_1898 posted: ‘Scully receives the ball and passes it backwards every bloody time!! (that’s if he manages to control it) Bring back Ronan Curtis, he's miles better!!’.

There are members of the Fratton faithful who disagree. @JamesLewis1208 wrote: ‘Problem is prime Ronan Curtis hasn’t been seen for about 2 years and I’m not convinced he will ever get back to that level’. And that was a sentiment shared by @pompeyaj1, who commented: ‘More questions about Ronan Curtis..… time to move on for both’.

In the meantime, Pompey boss John Mousinho was non-committal on the subject when this week asked what the situation was with the Irishman.

He told BBC Solent: ‘I think really it’s up to Ronan to obviously get himself fit, which he’s doing every day and I think he’s been back out on the grass a couple of times, and then to revisit where that’s at.

‘Obviously, Ronan turned that contract down so I’m not entirely sure where that stands with the club.

‘But Ronan’s turned that down. If anything is going to possibly come of it, then it would be up to Ronan to see if he wants to not reverse that decision, because that was the decision he made in the summer, but see where he is in September and then go from there.’