All say same things - Portsmouth reaction as Blues grind out win at Cambridge United
Pompey fans on social media have all been saying the same thing after witnessing the Blues beat Cambridge 1-0.
The majority are in agreement that John Mousinho’s side were lucky to come away from the Abbey Stadium with all three points as the hosts outdid the visitors on shots and shots on goal.
Yet there was another common theme in posts uploaded to Twitter – winning ugly is a sign of a good team.
Here’s what Pompey supporters have been saying after seeing Colby Bishop’s 18th goal of the season giving John Mousinho his sixth win in 10 games as Blues head coach.
@GavH_: That’s how you grind out a win ! It wasn’t pretty or perfect but 3 points in the bag #Pompey.
@jon_glen: Get in wasn’t pretty but huge day with results going our way #pompey.
@NWalesPompey: I’ve no idea how we’ve won that game but we found a way, need to step up on Tuesday but g’won lads.
@JR95_Pompey: Come on you blues! We weren’t at our best but managed to grind out the 3 points. #pompey
@danieledmunds4: We were poor but 3 points the most important thing #Pompey
@FrattonFaithful: Much improved 2nd half for #Pompey but will still have to find another level to get anything at Barnsley as Cambridge had a plethora of chances. Good to win away from home after such a long time, though.
@scottpompey: That’s what you call an ugly win , move on and forget about the performance asap , 3 points is 3 points #pompey
@Underwood199520: Far from pretty but the sign of a good team grinding out wins.
@TylerBr83599640: Undeserved but I don't care.
@Boiing2022: Phew, got away with that one, big up to Colby Bishop and the travelling fans (best in the land) great to get the result and good to see Lowery back in a Pompey shirt #pup
@Matt25Smithers: They had 17 goal attempts how did we win lol.