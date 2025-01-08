Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has joked that Nicolas Schmid’s ‘almost perfect’ English is better than some of Pompey’s coaching staff.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet it’s the Austrian’s Championship displays which have spoken volumes about the surprise package’s goalkeeping talents.

And such have been his persuasive performances, the Blues are now seeking to offload former number one and League One title winner Will Norris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruited from BW Linz for an undisclosed fee in August, Schmid has established himself as one of Pompey's most impressive summer signings.

Nicolas Schmid has been an impressive Fratton Park arrival this season. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images | Getty Images

Arriving as an unknown quantity, since dislodging Norris in October he has racked up 15 appearances - and Mousinho has been singing the 27-year-old’s praises.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We’ve had a couple of outstanding summer signings. Josh Murphy has been exceptional and Nico has certainly been another who has come in and done brilliantly well.

‘He has been almost faultless in terms of keeping the ball out of the net. There are loads we want to improve upon with Nico as well, but he has done really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In terms of one-v-ones, he’s certainly bailed us out a couple of times. Look at the Boxing Day game against Watford with Daniel Jebbison when he had that big chance.

‘Then there was Coventry when Norman Bassette was through - the same against QPR after he made that initial mistake with their goal.

‘Nico is big, he’s difficult to beat, he’s agile as well and that is the recipe for good goalkeeping. He’s also very reliable, calm and consistent, and can kick the ball a long way.

‘He has pulled off some really good saves as well, quickly down low to both sides. For a big lad to have that agility is really pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Nico has settled in well, his English is almost perfect, there are no issues there. He’s better than some of the staff!’

Despite signing Jordan Archer last June to compete with Norris, Pompey continued searching for a third goalkeeper during the summer.

They subsequently identified Schmid and, having paid a fee for his services, it was clear he had actually been recruited to play, rather than serve as a goalkeeping back-up.

Mousinho added: ‘We took our time on the goalkeeper in the summer, we wanted to make sure we brought the right person in, particularly to compete with a really strong goalkeeping unit.

‘We brought Nico in late, gave him a bit of time to make sure he had settled in and, when given his chance, he has taken it.’