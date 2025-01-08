'Almost faultless': The surprise Portsmouth transfer success making a huge Fratton Park impact
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yet it’s the Austrian’s Championship displays which have spoken volumes about the surprise package’s goalkeeping talents.
And such have been his persuasive performances, the Blues are now seeking to offload former number one and League One title winner Will Norris.
Recruited from BW Linz for an undisclosed fee in August, Schmid has established himself as one of Pompey's most impressive summer signings.
Arriving as an unknown quantity, since dislodging Norris in October he has racked up 15 appearances - and Mousinho has been singing the 27-year-old’s praises.
The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We’ve had a couple of outstanding summer signings. Josh Murphy has been exceptional and Nico has certainly been another who has come in and done brilliantly well.
‘He has been almost faultless in terms of keeping the ball out of the net. There are loads we want to improve upon with Nico as well, but he has done really well.
‘In terms of one-v-ones, he’s certainly bailed us out a couple of times. Look at the Boxing Day game against Watford with Daniel Jebbison when he had that big chance.
‘Then there was Coventry when Norman Bassette was through - the same against QPR after he made that initial mistake with their goal.
‘Nico is big, he’s difficult to beat, he’s agile as well and that is the recipe for good goalkeeping. He’s also very reliable, calm and consistent, and can kick the ball a long way.
‘He has pulled off some really good saves as well, quickly down low to both sides. For a big lad to have that agility is really pleasing.
‘Nico has settled in well, his English is almost perfect, there are no issues there. He’s better than some of the staff!’
Despite signing Jordan Archer last June to compete with Norris, Pompey continued searching for a third goalkeeper during the summer.
They subsequently identified Schmid and, having paid a fee for his services, it was clear he had actually been recruited to play, rather than serve as a goalkeeping back-up.
Mousinho added: ‘We took our time on the goalkeeper in the summer, we wanted to make sure we brought the right person in, particularly to compete with a really strong goalkeeping unit.
‘We brought Nico in late, gave him a bit of time to make sure he had settled in and, when given his chance, he has taken it.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.