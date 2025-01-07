Popular Portsmouth title-winner up for grabs as Blues drive January transfer window departures
The League One title-winning goalkeeper is currently well out of the first-team frame and a January departure would suit all parties.
Norris hasn’t been included in a Blues squad since being dropped in the aftermath of the shocking 6-1 defeat at Stoke at the start of October.
In his absence, Nicolas Schmid has flourished as first-choice keeper, while Jordan Archer continues to provide back-up from the bench.
With Toby Steward on loan at National League side Wealdstone and able to be recalled, Pompey are well stocked for keepers at present.
The Blues are also seeking to move on Tom Lowery, Ben Stevenson and Anthony Scully this month, while Sammy Silvera’s loan from Middlesbrough will be cut short.
Certainly Norris would welcome first-team football elsewhere, having become disillusioned over his omission following 54 consecutive league appearances for the Blues.
The 31-year-old was deeply unhappy over losing his place just nine matches into Pompey’s Championship return, especially having been a mainstay during their memorable promotion season.
He was an ever-present as they were crowned League One champions, keeping 19 clean sheets and being named in both the PFA and EFL’s League One Team of the Year.
However, August signing Schmid has been impressive since replacing him against Oxford United and few would argue that he fully justifies his ongoing starting presence in John Mousinho’s team.
Coupled with a change in Pompey’s playing style, relying less on building from the goalkeeper, and Norris is comfortably out of contention at present.
The former Burnley man still has 18 months remaining on the contract he signed in June 2023 and a January transfer window exit would make sense.
It remains to be seen whether suitable clubs are in the market for a first-choice keeper at this stage of the season, which will also dictate whether any potential departure is on loan or permanent.
The alternative would be Pompey not registering Norris in their Football League 25-man squad once the window closes on February 3.
That would create one free spot, with Steward then effectively third-choice keeper. As an under-21 player, there is also the added bonus he is not counted when calculating squad numbers.
Although deregistering Norris would prevent him representing Pompey for the remainder of the season - a fate previously suffered by Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson.
Yet that very much remains a last resort, with the Blues optimistic the former Wolves man can find another club during the current window.
In the meantime, Schmid has started 15 of their last 16 matches and looks every inch a Championship performer following his arrival from Austrian side BW Linz.
His only absence was against Sheffield Wednesday, when concussion kept him out of the October 2-1 defeat, with Jordan Archer deputising and Steward on the bench.
Norris was also sidelined for that match with a knee issue, forcing the recall of Steward from a successful spell at National South side Tonbridge Angels.
The promising youngster has since joined Wealdstone on loan, where he has started their last four National League games under ex-Pompey favourite Matt Taylor.
