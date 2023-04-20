Pompey head coach John Mousinho will weigh up handing first-team opportunities to fringe players after conceding Pompey’s play-off challenge is over.
Tuesday night’s draw at Oxford effectively put paid to those ambitions, although the damage was probably already done following four stalemates in five games leading up to the Kassam Stadium fixture.
Here’s our alternative XI for the game against Accrington based on availability and the fans’ desire to see changes following four uninspiring draws.
Pompey boss John Mousinho is expected to make changes to his starting XI for the Blues' remaining games in League One this season. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Goalkeeper - Josh Oluwayemi
The former Spurs youngster has played second fiddle to both loan keepers Josh Griffiths and Matt Macey all season. He's managed to get eight games under his belt this term, including three valuable League outings, which is key to his future development. But why deny him the chance to gain further experience when Pompey have nothing riding on the games coming up? A permanent move for Macey could materialise in the summer, which seems appropriate given the success of his loan stay to date. Yet Oluwayemi deserves a chance to at least stake a serious claim to the No1 spot going forward. He's out of contract at the end of the season, but is likely to remain at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Right-back - Kieron Freeman
Let's be honest, regular right-back Joe Rafferty would be rightly peeved if he was a fall-guy for Pompey's recent performances. If he hadn't missed a large chunk of the season through injury, he'd likely be a serious candidate for player of the year. But if changes are being called for, why not give Freeman a run out? What's there to lose? Yes, the former Sheffield United won't be here next season, but it's often said he's, technically, one of Pompey's best players. Mousinho won't exactly be looking to the future with his selection, but if Freeman remains on the pay roll, get him to play for his money. Photo: Paul Thompson
4. Centre-back 1 - Di'Shon Bernard
The on-loan Manchester United centre-back has started two of Pompey's past four games and largely impressed. It, therefore, begs the question, why has he not been used more often following his January arrival? Like Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett hasn't let the Blues down in recent games. However, Bernard symbolises a change and freshness that appeals at this moment in time. And if there's any chance of a permanent move in the summer, which cannot be ruled out, it would be interesting to see how he would team up with Ryley Towler in the back line. Photo: Jason Brown