'An answer to Blues' problem, Baptism of fire, Definitely not finished': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Ipswich

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 27th Sep 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 17:14 BST
Much-changed Pompey slipped to their first away defeat of the season at the hands of Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys established a first-half lead through Jade Philogene and George Hirst and were comfortable throughout against a Blues side containing five changes, including Josef Bursik in for Ben Killip.

John Mousinho’s men didn’t lose heart, however, and ploughed away, with substitute Marlon Pack heading home a consolation from Swift’s corner in stoppage time to make it 2-1.

And here are our player ratings...

1. Josef Bursik - 7 - MOM

Replaced Killip for his Blues debut and two early left-footed kicks augured well. Looked solid, composed and produced a great finger-tip save to deny O’Shea late on. Had no chance with opening two goals. Very encouraging and looks to be the answer to the goalkeeper issue. Photo: Portsmouth FC

2. Zak Swanson - 5

Had his hands full with Philogene and would have been relieved when the dangerous attacker went off. Ipswich also exploited the space behind him for their well-worked second. A difficult day, Photo: Simon Roe

3. Regan Poole - 6

Became the left-sided centre-half following Knight’s introduction, yet, whether related or not, didn’t look his normal self. Some uncomfortable moments, particularly with a few dicey back passes to Bursik in the second half. Photo: Graham Hunt

4. Josh Knight - 7

(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 90 minutes) Handed his full debut in place of the injured Shaughnessy and appears he will be a safe pair of hands during that injury absence. Proved extremely comfortable driving upfield with the ball at his feet. May be disappointed with build-up to first goal. Photo: Graham Hunt

