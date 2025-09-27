The Tractor Boys established a first-half lead through Jade Philogene and George Hirst and were comfortable throughout against a Blues side containing five changes, including Josef Bursik in for Ben Killip.
John Mousinho’s men didn’t lose heart, however, and ploughed away, with substitute Marlon Pack heading home a consolation from Swift’s corner in stoppage time to make it 2-1.
And here are our player ratings...
1. Josef Bursik - 7 - MOM
Replaced Killip for his Blues debut and two early left-footed kicks augured well. Looked solid, composed and produced a great finger-tip save to deny O’Shea late on. Had no chance with opening two goals. Very encouraging and looks to be the answer to the goalkeeper issue. Photo: Portsmouth FC
2. Zak Swanson - 5
Had his hands full with Philogene and would have been relieved when the dangerous attacker went off. Ipswich also exploited the space behind him for their well-worked second. A difficult day, Photo: Simon Roe
3. Regan Poole - 6
Became the left-sided centre-half following Knight’s introduction, yet, whether related or not, didn’t look his normal self. Some uncomfortable moments, particularly with a few dicey back passes to Bursik in the second half. Photo: Graham Hunt
4. Josh Knight - 7
(Replaced by Hayden Matthews on 90 minutes) Handed his full debut in place of the injured Shaughnessy and appears he will be a safe pair of hands during that injury absence. Proved extremely comfortable driving upfield with the ball at his feet. May be disappointed with build-up to first goal. Photo: Graham Hunt