And Andy Cullen has laid out the precise criteria the Blues require to replace former boss Danny Cowley.

The chief executive, along with sporting director Rich Hughes, are responsible for identifying the third manager of the Eisner regime.

Cullen is adamant there will be no interim appointment, unlike the circumstances behind Cowley’s arrival in March 2021, while the title will remain head coach.

And, with first-team coach Simon Bassey assisted by the Academy lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman in a caretaker capacity, he insists there’s no rush to find the choice that fits.

Cullen told The News: ‘Naturally we would like to make an appointment as quickly as possible.

‘Although we are not looking to have a caretaker until the end of the season and then go into the summer.

‘We want to get the right person in place as soon as we possibly can, but sometimes timing is not under your control. If you are going to get the right candidate for the role then that candidate might not be immediately available or there are discussions you need to have.

Chief executive Andy Cullen (pictured) and sporting director Rich Hughes are responsible for appointing Pompey's next head coach. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We are very open-minded – but have certain qualities and attributes that we want to identify in our next head coach.

‘For instance, we want leadership, we want somebody who is comfortable with this new structure in place at the football club with a sporting director.

‘We want strategic alignment with the goals of the club in terms of creating a recognisable identity, which is important in terms of being able to recruit, identify, develop and coach young emerging talent that will become assets of this club.

‘Also, they must have a really good alignment with the Academy. That’s one of the things which Danny and Nicky have left the club in a stronger place than when they found it.

‘The candidate doesn’t have to be a young, up-and-coming coach, it can be somebody with a wealth of experience in the game.’

Cullen’s lips are sealed, yet it’s a shortlist which is evolving all the time as Pompey scour for the best candidate.

He added: ‘One of the more distasteful aspects of this business is the minute you part company and it’s announced, your phone is going off. You’re getting people recommending this or that person or you may get one or two from candidates themselves.

‘We also have our own ideas of people we’d like to speak to who fit our criteria. You will always have a shortlist of different people to look at.

‘You don’t exclude anybody from the process. Fitting the criteria is the most important thing – and there will be people presenting themselves who maybe I hadn’t considered or thought of.

‘Rich and I will work very closely together and then make a recommendation to the board to consider.

