That’s the verdict of Andy Cullen, who is convinced extending the central defender’s stay delivers a powerful statement of the Blues’ intent for 2022-23.

Fans feared The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season would quit Fratton Park at the season’s end following the expiry of his contract.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a show of faith from the 29-year-old that Cullen believes demonstrates the direction Pompey are heading.

He told The News: ‘This sends out a very, very strong statement.

‘It’s a really, really big boost. We are absolutely delighted Sean has committed himself because he’s had such a good season, as reflected in the various awards that he won.

‘He wants to succeed here and be part of a promotion-winning team. If he has the belief and confidence to sign for us with that ambition in mind, that’s great news.

Andy Cullen believes Sean Raggett's new deal shows the defender has bought into Danny Cowley's promotion ambition. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘We are all here to bring success to Portsmouth Football Club and when one of your senior players – who’s had a great season and no doubt attracted interest from other clubs – commits himself, that’s what every supporter wants to see.

‘There is no pressure on players to commit themselves at this stage of the season, but it’s something you want to do, you want to get some of your business done really, really early.

‘From the end of the season, we set out to do our very, very best to persuade Sean to commit to Pompey, so this is a massive boost for everybody.’

Raggett arrived in June 2019 on a season-long loan from Norwich and, three years later, remains a Pompey player.

With 142 appearances and 13 goals, he has established himself as a pivotal presence in Cowley’s team.

Cullen added: ‘You go into every deal determined to persuade players to come to the football club, otherwise you wouldn’t go through any sort of facade of making offers.

‘At the other end of the spectrum, sometimes you have to move on from players and deliver bad news at times, such as you aren’t going to be offering new terms.

‘With others, particularly well-established first-team pros and senior pros who have made an indelible mark on the football club over time, you really, really want to do your very best to deliver a deal agreeable to both parties.

‘Thankfully we had that with Sean.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron