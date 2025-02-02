Anyone saying they've got louder fans than Portsmouth are lying...watching Burnley's paint-dry material
Anyone says they’ve got louder home fans than Pompey, they’re lying. Noisy them lot, all 4 sides of the ground. @adam_major1
portsmouth-fc/28-brilliant-pictures-of-portsmouth-fans-roaring-on-side-against-burnley-4970884">1600+ of them Burnley fans Fair play but Jesus that’s paint dry material. Look at their stats, they draw, draw and erm... draw. @3minstoseven
Pompey bossed game today against promotion contenders. Not clinical enough with good chances to win. Burnley baffled me. Seemed happy with a point from word go. But at the top you need 3 most weeks to stay pace. @IanDarke
Won't lie the pompey fans are fantastic. Loud all game whether the games going their way or not. Then back to Turf Moor and it's a library. #Pompey #burnley @alecscrypto1
Was chatting to some Burnley fans on the train. They absolutely loved our atmosphere at home today were absolutely massive.#burnleyfc #pompey @Pomp_Jack
Pompey thoughts: Really enjoyed it, proper game. Potts and Dozzell excellent. Bishop needs to poke one in from two yards for confidence to return. Shocks and Atko great. Burnley seemed happier to draw than we did. As Jimmy would say, if you can’t win, don’t lose. @stevebone1
Thought Ogilvie did well keeping Anthony quite. Murphy put some decent balls in. Just not happening for Lang at the moment! @Pompeytucks
Good result from #Pompey today. Deserved a point , maybe more. Burnley no threat especially 2nd half. We now need to glean some points away from home. Obviously Sheff U next & we’ve not won there since 1955 but believe @Ksshaw61
I was pleased with a point today and great to have a back four that hardly made many mistakes. Would have been nice to have that Bishop attempt at the end go in, however the Burnley keeper made a brave save towards the end also.#Pompey @DDeane41
