Arsenal and ex-Norwich City pair's 'bromance' continues after Portsmouth stay

Although the pair failed to find a bond on the pitch, they created a strong friendship during their time at Fratton Park – with their ‘bromance’ picked up by team-mates.

The duo arrived on season-long loans last summer and were earmarked as potential key figures to help the Blues reach the Championship.

Azeez’s switch marked his first venture into professional football, as Danny Cowley had been trusted to develop another exciting Arsenal youth prospect.

Despite impressing at youth levels for the Gunners, the 19-year-old failed to live up to the hype given to him before his arrival – scoring just once in 10 outings in all competitions.

Ahadme was a formidable force while on trial with Pompey, netting eight goals in four warm-up games.

Given his impressive pre-season force, the 21-year-old was labelled as the man to lead the Blues’ attack in League One.

However, the pair were unable to stamp their authority on the pitch and would both depart PO4 in January.

Yet their ability to speak Spanish saw them form a unique bond during their six months at Pompey, which also saw them regularly post photos together on social media.

And that friendship appears to have lasted beyond their Fratton Park stay.

The pair jetted off to Mykonos with Azeez’s older brother and Reading star, Femi, to spend the off-season in Greece with the trio posting regular photos of their trip on Instagram.

Although it is all smiles in the summer sun, attention swiftly turns to the upcoming season with Ahadme set to be put through his paces at Burton under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Soon after his loan was cut short with the Blues, the striker made a permanent switch to the Pirelli Stadium and scored three goals in 14 league games in the second half of the campaign.

Following Azeez’s departure, he returned to Arsenal’s youth set-up, making seven outings, while also amassing four appearances on the bench for the first-team.