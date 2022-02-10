The 19-year-old was scheduled to remain at Fratton Park until the end of the season – but the Gunners cancelled his temporary stay after growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time.

And it seems as if the midfielder’s return home as gone down well in the Premier League side’s camp, with a number of high-profile players praising him online.

Mikel Arteta recalled the starlet on January 17 with a selection crisis at the Emirates Stadium also a key factor in his return.

As a result, Azeez has frequently been involved in match preparations with the first team – although, did not join his senior colleagues in travelling to Dubai for a recent mid-winter, warm-weather training camp.

Yet he’s still earned the adulation of past and present team-mates upon his return to north London.

In response to Azeez’s Instagram post saying ‘Back home @Arsenal :)’, there were a number of comments – including a message from newly-installed club captain Alexandre Lacazette.

Welcoming him back to the fold, the French international simply said: ‘Winneeeeer’, while goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk commented: ‘Family’.

Miguel Azeez is glad to be back at Arsenal after an unproductive loan stay at Pompey over the first half of the season. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Midfielder Marcelo Flores responded by saying ‘Migss’, while Gassan Ahadme – a close pal of Azeez during their short stays at Pompey – replied with ‘De Vuelta’ (He’s back!).

Despite training regularly with players such as Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe – Azeez was named in Arsenal’s under-23 squad for their league clash with Chelsea last week.

And he played the entirety of the 3-1 victory at Meadow Park, as the young Gunners came from a goal down to claim three points.

Seven players left the club, including ostracised captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while senior signings didn’t arrive to replace him.

Indeed, the teenager will be hoping to put his Pompey shortcomings behind him as he looks to forge a successful career in the top-flight.

In total, Azeez made 10 appearances under Danny Cowley – with his only goal coming against Crystal Palace under-21s in the EFL Trophy.