How former Portsmouth loanee Miguel Azeez is primed for Premier League Arsenal debut - despite underwhelming Blues stay

The midfielder’s temporary spell on the south coast was cut short last month, after failing to nail down a first-team place in Danny Cowley's squad.

But Arsenal’s current crisis could mean the 19-year-old isn’t far away from his maiden top-flight appearance.

The Gunners’ are littered with injuries and suspensions at present, while matters worsened after struggling in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta sanctioned the exit of seven first team players – including ostracised captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And with the high-profile departures not being replaced, it’s left Arsenal with a depleted squad for their push for a Champions League berth – potentially opening the door for Azeez’s inclusion.

Perhaps the biggest indication the teenager will be involved during the second half of the season, is that he wasn't loaned straight back out.

Upon his return to Emirates Stadium, signs pointed towards another EFL stint due to his season-long deal on the south coast.

Miguel Azeez's time at Pompey ended prematurely. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Although Azeez hasn’t travelled with members of the first team to their warm weather training camp in Dubai, he has been among those in senior training in recent weeks.

And he’ll be hoping to go one better than his previous Premier League squad inclusion in the club’s 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in 2021.

However, he may need to show more of his ability in red and white than he did in royal blue during the first half of the season.

The England under-20s international played a bit-part role for Pompey, while suffering periods out of favour under Danny Cowley.

After making his debut in the defeat to Cambridge in September, he waited short of two months before his next against Cheltenham.

In total, he made 10 outings for the club, scoring once.

And although he started in his last four Blues appearances, Arsenal still triggered their right to bring him back to the capital after growing tired of his lack of minutes.