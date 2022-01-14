Pompey loanees Gassan Ahadme and Miguel Azeez are the latest to leave Fratton Park this month. Picture: Robin Jones

The Premier League and Championship loan deals cut-short in League One following Portsmouth youngster's exit - including Ipswich, Charlton, Lincoln and MK Dons players

After Gassan Ahadme’s permanent transfer to Burton yesterday, Miguel Azeez is to be next victim of Danny Cowley’s January loan reshuffle.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:37 pm

As revealed on Thursday, The News understands the Arsenal loanee will follow the ex-Norwich striker out the door at Fratton Park, due to his parent club’s dissatisfaction with his progress.

But the pair aren’t the only players from the Premier League and Championship to have their loan deals cut short in January.

There have already been a number of players from England’s top-two divisions who failed to live up to expectations this term and returned home.

Click through the list to see what temporary deals have ended this winter.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

1. Louie Barry - Aston Villa

Age: 18 Loan club : Ipswich Town 2021-22 appearances: 6 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

2. Sam Hughes - Leicester City

Age: 24 Loan club: Burton 2021-22 appearances: 0 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Pantling

3. Taylor Perry - Wolves

Age: 20 Loan club: Cheltenham Town 2021-22 appearances: 14 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. J'Neil Bennett - Tottenham Hotspur

Age: 20 Loan club: Crewe 2021-22 appearances: 11 (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Photo: Paul Harding

League OnePortsmouthCharltonLincolnPremier League
