But the pair aren’t the only players from the Premier League and Championship to have their loan deals cut short in January.

There have already been a number of players from England’s top-two divisions who failed to live up to expectations this term and returned home.

Click through the list to see what temporary deals have ended this winter.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.

1. Louie Barry - Aston Villa Age: 18 Loan club : Ipswich Town 2021-22 appearances: 6 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Sam Hughes - Leicester City Age: 24 Loan club: Burton 2021-22 appearances: 0 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Taylor Perry - Wolves Age: 20 Loan club: Cheltenham Town 2021-22 appearances: 14 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. J'Neil Bennett - Tottenham Hotspur Age: 20 Loan club: Crewe 2021-22 appearances: 11 (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales