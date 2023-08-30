Arsenal signing lays down Portsmouth statement of intent ahead of Peterborough United return

Swanson started in the penalty shootout defeat at Fratton Park, with Joe Rafferty beginning at three-game suspension for his dismissal at Stevenage on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was one of his side’s more impressive performers before his 62nd-minute withdrawal - perhaps with an eye on this weekend’s league return with the Posh.

Now Swanson is out to start his first league game since January, after a second half of his maiden Blues campaign hampered by a groin injury.

And the intentions of the right-back are clear going into Saturday's meeting with Darren Ferguson’s side.

Swanson said: ‘I haven’t played as much as I’d like in the league, but this is my opportunity so I’ve got to come in and play well.

‘I think if I come in and play well I keep the shirt - that’s what football is about.

Pompey defender Zak Swanson. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘It’s about coming in, playing and playing well.

‘I want to play football - especially here at Fratton Park.

‘I know that I should get a chance and I know that I’ve got to take it.

‘I’m ready and raring to go. I think I’ve shown that, so hopefully I can come in and play well.'

Pompey’s threat down the right flank was one of the plus points on an evening where the visitors gained the ascendancy after David Ajoboye’s 29th-minute opener.

Mousinho’s side piled on the pressure, however, after Lane provided the cross for Christian Saydee’s leveller six minutes after the restart.

Lane was making just his second start of the campaign after picking up a pre-season foot injury - and responded with a man-of-the-match display.

Swanson feels the duo have the potential to cause a lot of damage together moving forward.

He added: ‘Me and Paddy have a good relationship - we normally play well together.

‘We’ve played a few games together now.

‘I like to get to forward and I’d like to think I play a bit of a different game as a full-back.

‘I like to come inside, get on the ball and run forward.