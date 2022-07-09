New Pompey signing Zak Swanson has been handed his debut against Qatar SC. Picture: Portsmouth FC

And fellow summer signing Marlon Pack is joining him in Danny Cowley’s side to face Qatar SC at the Pinatar Arena Football Center this afternoon.

Swanson, who had yesterday been sidelined by a bout of food poisoning, lines up at right-back after joining the Blues for an undisclosed fee on Monday.

However, Pompey’s alarming striker situation is emphasised with not a single available contracted centre-forward in their match-day squad.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That leaves a triallist, who Danny Cowley has declined to name, as the only striker on duty, albeit named on the bench.

Instead Ronan Curtis could be asked to operate in attack, a role he has performed for Pompey on occasions during his four seasons on the south coast.

Elsewhere, it’s a second debut for Pack following his return to Fratton Park last month following nine years away.

Pompey: Bass, Swanson, Robertson, Raggett, Ogilvie, Pack, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Morrell, Jacobs, Curtis.