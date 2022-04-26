Despite being withdrawn late on with a tight hamstring, Connor Ogilvie is fit enough to keep his place at left-back.

The Blues go into the game off the back of a four game unbeaten run and are undefeated at home since January 31st.

With the team news in, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict on tonight’s team news.

Here’s the best of the reaction.

@DanLewis1999: Damn, is that the first time this season?

@JStronner: Win incoming.

@Pompeytucks: At last unchanged.

@Jamesr02_: Imagine if we find a way to sneak a 2-1 win tonight.

@BlueArmyAlex: Good to see some cohesion in the final games of the season.

@JHancock46: I can deal with that.

@pn_jordan_cross: We go again. Same XI, same bench.

@Jake_PFC: Please win!

@PSAFCs: Jacobs starts.