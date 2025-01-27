Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Waddingham has set an immediate target of goals and playing time after hitting the ground running in English football.

And the new Aussie ‘teen sensation’ believes achieving both at Pompey is in his reach, if he buys into John Mousinho’s demands for hard graft at Fratton Park.

Waddingham provided the only bright spot on another bleak day on the road for the Blues, as he opened his Championship goal account in the 5-1 thrashing by West Brom.

The 19-year-old wasn’t initially expected to challenge for first-team action, after arriving from Brisbane Roar on a three-and-a-half year deal for £200,000.

But Mousinho confirmed the front man is part of his plans right now with the Brisbane Roar arrival rightly elated at his breakthrough moment.

Waddingham said: ‘It’s not the result we wanted, but to make my debut in the Championship is something myself and my family will be very, very proud of.

‘It was massive, even coming here before the game and just being on the field it was a bit surreal and I could see the Portsmouth away fans were very good. I was very happy to be out there.

‘With the goal it doesn’t matter how they go in, I’m just happy to have got my first goal especially as it was in my first game. It’s a dream and I’m very happy.

‘Personally I want to play as many minutes as possible and score as many goals as possible - they’re are my goals as a striker.

Pompey new boy Thomas Waddingham on his debut at West Brom. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘But also as a team we want to stay in this league and then go from there - we need to keep pushing for that.

‘I want to work as hard as possible to get that opportunity now. The gaffer will give opportunities if you work as hard as possible and run heaps, so that’s what you have to do. I can build on this now, keep working hard in training and help make results go our way.’

Interest

Things accelerated going into the winter window, however, as he stepped back from appearing for the club he made his name at to get the deal over the line.

Waddingham added: ‘I wasn’t playing in Australia so I could get my move over and eventually I was able to get it done. It all happened quickly, did my medical and then straight into it.

‘Portsmouth were interested in me last window and then in this transfer window they were very interested in me. Stuff came out of that, they wanted me and they offered for me - hopefully I can now achieve good things for them.’