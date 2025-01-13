Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are closing in on a deal for Aussie teen sensation Thomas Waddingham.

The News understands the Blues are now favourites to secure a move for the Brisbane Roar striker, as boss John Mousinho issued a clear transfer message over the club’s spending in the winter window.

Mousinho was this afternoon staying tight-lipped over talk of a move for a talent who has big potential for the future, but the Pompey boss made it abundantly clear any deal of that nature will not be to the cost of the players needed to impact this season’s bid for Championship survival.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It’s the same answer as always - as long as those players are contracted to other clubs there will be no comment on that.

‘The most important message to everyone is first of all we’re trying to make the squad better at the back end of it (the window). We want to impact the starting XI and impact the 14 or 15 key players in the squad.

‘If we do anything which is ‘developmental’ it won’t be in the way of other signings. We’re not going to ignore it, we’re not going to ignore players who have a bit of promise for the future for the sake of it. If we do take players we think will develop six months down the line, it’s just not going to be at the cost of getting someone else in - that’s the most accurate way of looking at it.

‘Take any position, if we think we need to do something to impact it we’ll do that first and then something developmental later. It’s not one or the other, the priority is definitely here and now.’

Pompey have so far recruited experienced operators in Bristol City’s Rob Atkinson and Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, with attentions now turning to options further up the pitch. Mousinho also moved to clarify any spending on young players would not take from the finances required to recruit those viewed as more pressing priorities.

He added: ‘It’s all essentially on top. The developmental ones are on top - it doesn’t have any impact on the finances now.’