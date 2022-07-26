Non-league Barnet provide the opposition for Danny Cowley’s men tonight ahead of Saturday’s League One curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday.
Last time out, Pompey welcomed Championship Coventry to a new-look Fratton Park after major work to the North and South stand’s were completed.
Yet, a strong Blues side fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, with Cowley’s squad looking to get back to winning-ways tonight.
We’re building up to the clash with all the latest talking points before team news drops at 6.30pm.
Barnet v Pompey: Live
- Colby Bishop, Josh Oluwayemi and Michael Morrison make first Pompey starts.
- Michael Morrison unveiled as Pompey’s eighth summer signing
- Friendly at the Hive is Blues final pre-season test.
- Danny Cowley’s side looking to bounce back after 2-0 loss to Coventry on Saturday.
Slight stoppage as two Barnet players receive treatment.
Bridgman’s great first half continues as he shruggles off a challenge and places a shot which is curled just wide of the post.
Liam Vincent thought he’d lost the ball on the edge of the box but a nice turn releases him into the penalty area but his shot is just fired over the mark.
Ben Wynter appeals for a hand ball on Bridgman but the referee waves away the appeals.
Bridgman finding plenty of space on the left-wing but his cross was a bit too deep for Bishop.
Alfie Bridgman’s cross from the left was missed by Colby Bishop at the front post by Jewitt-White was there to scramble in the equaliser.
Harry Jewitt-White levels the game for the Blues.
Shields the main man for the Bees so far and his shot was fired just over Oluwayemi’s net.
Shields again casuing problems down the left flank but his cross was defelcted for a corner by Swanson.
The hosts definitely the better of the two sides in the opening 20 minutes.