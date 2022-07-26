Barnet 1-1 Portsmouth Live: Welsh youth international levels game for Blues after tough first half

A Pompey XI side travel to the Hive this evening for the Blues’ final pre-season outing of the summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 7:58 pm

Non-league Barnet provide the opposition for Danny Cowley’s men tonight ahead of Saturday’s League One curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday.

Last time out, Pompey welcomed Championship Coventry to a new-look Fratton Park after major work to the North and South stand’s were completed.

Yet, a strong Blues side fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, with Cowley’s squad looking to get back to winning-ways tonight.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

We’re building up to the clash with all the latest talking points before team news drops at 6.30pm.

A Pompey XI side travel to non-league Barnet in the Blues' final pre-season test.

Barnet v Pompey: Live

Last updated: Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:07

  • Colby Bishop, Josh Oluwayemi and Michael Morrison make first Pompey starts.
  • Michael Morrison unveiled as Pompey’s eighth summer signing
  • Friendly at the Hive is Blues final pre-season test.
  • Danny Cowley’s side looking to bounce back after 2-0 loss to Coventry on Saturday.
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:07

38'

Slight stoppage as two Barnet players receive treatment.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:06

37'

Bridgman’s great first half continues as he shruggles off a challenge and places a shot which is curled just wide of the post.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:06

35'

Liam Vincent thought he’d lost the ball on the edge of the box but a nice turn releases him into the penalty area but his shot is just fired over the mark.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 20:02

33'

Ben Wynter appeals for a hand ball on Bridgman but the referee waves away the appeals.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 19:59

30'

Bridgman finding plenty of space on the left-wing but his cross was a bit too deep for Bishop.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 19:55

26'

Alfie Bridgman’s cross from the left was missed by Colby Bishop at the front post by Jewitt-White was there to scramble in the equaliser.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 19:54

25'

Harry Jewitt-White levels the game for the Blues.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 19:52

23'

Shields the main man for the Bees so far and his shot was fired just over Oluwayemi’s net.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 19:51

22'

Shields again casuing problems down the left flank but his cross was defelcted for a corner by Swanson.

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 19:49

20'

The hosts definitely the better of the two sides in the opening 20 minutes.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BluesPompeyDanny CowleySheffield WednesdayLeague One