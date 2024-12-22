Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are back in Championship action on Boxing Day

Watford boss Tom Cleverley has urged his side to be more ‘competitive’ in games as they prepare to face Pompey at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day. The Hornets were beaten 2-1 away at Burnley this weekend.

They are currently sat in 7th place in the Championship table after 21 games. The Hertfordshire outfit are only a point outside the play-offs with a game in-hand on Middlesbrough above them.

Pompey’s upcoming opponents pulled a goal back 10 minutes from time against Burnley through winger Kwadwo Baah but they weren’t able to find an equaliser. Speaking afterwards, Cleverley said: “I think the scoreline flatters us, and I have told that to the players afterwards. Let’s not get in a false sense of security after 2-1 away at Burnley - that could have been a lot more convincing. Nowhere near an acceptable performance from us today.

“I think they showed more personality to play, get on the ball, they showed better problem solving, but more worryingly, they ran more and they tackled harder, so it is a really disappointing afternoon. If we are serious about our ambitions, we have to have a better mindset in these away games where you are going to suffer setbacks.

“At home we have suffered setbacks and responded to them, but away from home we just don’t show the same character or mindset to be able to come back from any deficits.”

He added: “I can take losing that game 2-1 if I see the mindset that we want to go to the next level, but we didn’t today, so 2-1 with a performance we probably all regret, it hurts.

“We have taken some big strides forward that the players need credit for this season, but until we can say we are a real candidate for the top end of the table, we have to take that next step and come and be competitive in these games.”

Pompey will be in confident mood ahead of their trip to Watford after beating Coventry City 4-1. Callum Lang fired all of their goals against the Sky Blues and John Mousinho’s men are out of the bottom three.