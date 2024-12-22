Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Lang spoke of his delight at joining exalted Everton company after his sensational four-goal haul against Coventry.

The standout player of the Blues’ season took his efforts to a whole new level with his electric performance against Frank Lampard’s side.

Yakubu was the last player to reach that landmark against Middlesbrough on the final day of the 2003-04 season.

He went on enjoy an impressive career at the highest level in spells with Middlesbrough, Everton, Blackburn and Leicester.

It’s his time at Goodison Park which resonates with Lang, as a dyed-in-the-wool Evertonian and the 26-year-old told how joining the Yak adds another dimension to his goalscoring achievement.

Lang said: ‘Someone told me it was Yakubu who last scored four here.

‘I’m an Everton fan as well so that’s a nice name to be alongside!

‘It’s really good company to be keeping and a nice feeling for myself. It’s a good one to be able to tell my dad when I get home - because he’s a big Blue as well.

‘It’s been 20 years, so it’s something to enjoy.

‘As a player they’re moments don’t come around often so it’s something you have to enjoy.

‘I’ve scored a hat-trick at youth team level, but never professionally. I’ve done it as a kid, but I don’t think those games are quite the same! It’s a day to remember, that’s for sure.’

Lang’s exploits represent an outstanding personal achievement, as his impressive season at PO4 scales new heights.

But the fact they helped Pompey climb out of the bottom three was a more significant issue to the former Liverpool academy youngster.

Lang added: ‘It’s a great feeling but the three points is most important.

‘The way we done it is a great feeling, but we need as many of those three points as possible. It’s a tough season and a tough league - and we saw the other day if you’re not right you’ll get punished.

‘We’ve had a good reaction and it’s important now that we carry it on. Confidence is massive and we need to carry it forward.’