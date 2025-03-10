Fratton Park was a sell out for Pompey’s 1-0 triumph against Leeds on Sunday.

For people who couldn’t get a ticket, the contest was broadcast live on Sky Sports and ITV as John Mousinho's men took on the league leaders.

And the ‘Old Girl’ was rocking as 20,314 supporters witnessed the Blues end the Whites’ 17-game unbeaten run after Colby Bishop’s 61st-minute strike.

Pompey were able to hold on to all three points after a number of Nicolas Schmid stops - lifting the side 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games remaining.

The Blues’ triumph also reduced Leeds’ lead at the top of the table, with Sheffield United moving level on points with Farke’s side, while Burnley close the gap to two points to the top two.

With Sunday’s game shown live on free-to-air television as well as Sky Sports, the electric atmosphere at Fratton Park has caught the attention of football fans across the country. The victory, which dents Leeds’ promotion hopes, has also united non-Pompey supporters from around the nation.

Here’s the best of those views shared on X, formerly Twitter, as football fans from elsewhere loved what unfolded at PO4.

@LLF_WHU: What an atmosphere this is at Fratton Park, haven’t heard a squeak out of Leeds which is rare. Proper atmosphere.

@Callum_OUFC: Pompey are living the dream. Fair play.

@RobPUSB: #Pompey are by far my favourite team (aside from my own) in this league… they have potentially the best home atmosphere in the league and the team is proper. More than good enough to compete in this league. Their manager seems a decent bloke too. Glad they’re staying up! I love the away day, despite this seasons result , the city of Portsmouth is absolute class. Fratton Park one of my favourite grounds too.

@iwanwroberts: Fratton Park’s got a magnificent atmosphere. 29 points from their last 12 home games if they hold on here that Pompey safe.

@ltfcocr__: Fratton Park best atmosphere in the EFL no questions asked. Unbelievable.

@The_Forty_Four: Loudest ground in England and it’s not even close…

@Joey7Barton: Cracking game in the Champ. Pompey and Leeds. Big win for Pompey. Great job done by John Mousinho. Just blown the title race wide open. Come on Burnley. UTC.

@nufcpb: These are the only team I want back from the Barclays era. What a football club

@wizard_waterloo: Even as a Leeds fans I have to say what an atmosphere at Portsmouth.

@ashleymoth1: 20,000 at Fratton is like 80,000 at Wembley.

@Owen_wawaw_s6: Atmosphere at Portsmouth is brilliant, makes you realise how bad Hillsborough is #swfc

@IanDarke: Magnificent win in thunderous atmosphere from Pompey today. Excellent with and without ball against the leaders. Special mention for Terry Devlin’s all-action cameo at No 10. Survival is in sight.

@SerMM91: Fratton Park is one of the last jewels of English Football.

