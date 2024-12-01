'Best home fans seen... so impressed by Portsmouth turnout': Mutual appreciation between faithfuls in Swansea City clash

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

There was mutual respect between Pompey fans and their Swansea counterparts after Saturday’s 2-2 draw in Wales. Here’s a selection of their views on X, formerly Twitter.

Comfortably the worst away atmosphere of the season so far. Awful today. Swansea best home fans I’ve seen in the Champ, up there with Middlesbrough @WebbJ96

Disagree, think it was just because all the home fans were right next to us, not down the other end @MattPerks3

Thought Pompey made a decent noise to be fair, more than Leeds last week. Don't think you'll be bottom 3 either, will stay up @jackjiffy

Great turnout from you. I thought you were decent (Especially at 2-0 up). Well mannered inside the stadium and out. Da iawn. P.S. That cowbell must be your secret weapon @notmunday

So impressed by the Portsmouth turnout though. Personally I thought you were great and the few fans I was able to meet were top notch guys. @Gowerman2

Swansea fans are pretty decent except for the weird geeky kids in stone island offering everyone out in the lower section @annamorey__

Fair play to @Tom5Mc walking into the boozer to have a chat with the away fans. Up them Blues @blakepfc

I mean this in the nicest possible way but Blair is not ready for championship football. Needs a loan in Jan, will do him good There’s a player there, but I don’t even think he gets in our League One team #pompey @djliamh

Can’t get my head around the constant need for negativity from sections of #Pompey fans! We’ve just got another point on the road. There are more positives than negatives… we’re moving in the right direction that’s for sure! @pompeanut1898

Absolutely battered Portsmouth second and should have won comfortabl, but you can't gift the opposition goals in this league and expect to win matches. @PhilRichards01

There's been a lot of noise around Pompey and their summer recruitment, but one that I haven't seen get as much appreciation as it should, is the acquisition of Nico Schmid. What a gem he's turned out to be! @JoeWood_7

