A former Pompey triallist whose move to Fratton Park collapsed in heartbreaking circumstances has fetched a transfer fee.

League Two champions Stockport County have swooped for Crawley’s highly-regarded Corey Addai.

The figure is undisclosed, with the 26-year-old goalkeeper signing a three-year deal with the ambitious Hatters, who earlier this summer splashed out on Jay Mingi from Colchester.

Addai will compete for the number one spot with player of the season Ben Hinchcliffe, who was an ever-present in their title campaign, in addition young keeper Max Metcalfe has arrived from Middlesbrough this summer.

Former Pompey triallist Corey Addai has joined Stockport for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Eva Gilbert | Eva Gilbert

In July 2021, Addai was set to sign for Pompey having impressed in pre-season as a triallist following his release from Barnsley, only for Danny Cowley to break his heart after opting to scrap the contract.

Now, after winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley with Crawley, he has joined Stockport.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor told their official website: ‘Corey’s profile is one that we feel will enhance not only the already brilliant goalkeeping group we have at the Club but also the team.

‘Statistically, he was the best goalkeeper in League Two last season and to add that to the Golden Glove winner in the division makes us really strong.

‘Corey’s age, his size, his ability with his feet and the ability to make big saves meant he was high on many teams’ lists, so to have him with us is really exciting and we are all delighted he’s here.”

The summer of 2021 would see Cowley run the rule over a string of free agents after being appointed as permanent head coach.

Among them was Addai, who also attended the Blues’ week-long training camp at St George’s Park, impressing head coach Danny Cowley and then-goalkeeping coach Michael Poke.

Measuring at 6ft 8in, his shot-stopping and physicality convinced Pompey to sign him as their number three keeper, behind Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass - until awful luck struck.

Having featured in friendlies against the Hawks and Burton, Addai sustained a short-term injury in a 120-minute behind-closed-doors match at Bristol City’s training ground.

However, with Cowley unwilling to wait for the goalkeeper to recover, the tabled contract was removed and the deal scrapped.

Instead, Peterborough’s Dan Gyollai arrived on an unsuccessful trial, while Addai went on to sign a 12-month deal with Danish First Division side Esbjerg fB in September 2021

He then joined Crawley in July 2022 following a successful trial, totalling 78 matches as he established himself as first choice.