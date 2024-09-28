Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s Championship game against Sheffield United.

The Blues have made four changes as they look to secure their first win of the season, with Conor Shaughnessy and Sammy Silvera recalled and Jacob Farrell and Mark O’Mahony earning their first starts.

Out go Connor Oglive (presumed injured) and Callum Lang (groin), who are not in the match-day squad, while Tom McIntyre and Christian Saydee drop to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents a major shake-up in the Pompey ranks, with the Blues sitting second from bottom ahead of their Blades test.

Yet it’s one that has gone down well with the Fratton faithful. Here’s what they’ve been saying on X, formerly Twitter…

@NoahPfc:That is possibly the best line-up we can play. This is our first win cmon u blues.

@JR95_Pompey:Very decent lineup. Come on you blues. Let’s please get our first win today!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PompeyChimes90: We're winning this, that's all. I mean look at that team.

@F1footballfan1:FARRELLLLLL. Shaugs. Harsh on T Mac though. Love to see O’Mahony there. No Dozzell starting. I love it.

@markj2k73:That's best line up so far but again we don't know what Farrell is like. Feel for Saydee, who works his socks off. Good to see Shaughnessy back huge boost for us. But maybe harsh on McIntyre. O’Mahony starts very exciting have to make it a wall of sound today come on #pompey.

@wenhama:Happy people! Let's do it!

@FairallDavid: Oooooh, like this!!

@n_meysen: I used to dream for times like these.

@lukeatiyah: Best start XI of the season so far.

@s5ott1: Omg very very pleased with this selection.

@andymp345: That line up look beautful feeling confident now for it too produce on the pitch.