Pompey fans have been having their say on Michael Eisner’s 10-year plan to turn Pompey into a global brand.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Blues owner outlined a desire to guide the club back into the Premier League in the next decade and elevate their recognition across the world.

At the same time. Eisner underlined his plan to do so without recklessly throwing money into building their standing.

Pompey are currently preparing for their third season in League One – the same division they occupied when Tornante purchased the club from the Pompey Supporters’ Club in 2017.

However, on the pitch, there has been steady progress in that time, with Kenny Jackett’s side last season lifting the Checkatrade Trophy and narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

The year before they finished eighth in League One.

Michael Eisner with the Checkatrade Trophy in the Pompey dressing room at Wembley Picture: Joe Pepler

Meanwhile, off the pitch, money continues to be ploughed into Fratton Park, while major sponsorship deals have been struck with the likes of Nike and the University of Portsmouth as hard work on other ventures continues behind the scenes.

Here’s what Blues fans contacting The News via Facebook have to say about Eisner's 10-year plan for the club...

Dan Walsh: I'm personally really proud to have these guys as our owners. Don't get me wrong, they're businessmen so they're out to make money from this too. But as long as our club doesn't get destroyed in the process, happy days.

James Reynolds: Class! Best owners we could wish for!

Andy Whittle: Totally the right approach. We're very fortunate we have an owner who understands scalability and not just an owner who has a football club as a toy that they'll throw away when they're bored of losing money.

Doug McFlug: So just 2 years in and the time period for Premier league football has doubled from 5 years to 10 years!

Assuming that he means a global brand has to be a successful, trophy winning premier league club?

Sorry Mr Eisner but most businesses need substantial financial investment to improve so dramatically, although I would love to think we will be successful again in my lifetime (I am over 60 now).

Gareth White: Not selling our best players and getting cheapies, we will be lucky to be out of league let alone a global name lol.

Tim Poynton: It's really strange to have owners who don't want glory straight away. I love this strategy, the thought of Saints, Brighton and Bournemouth watching us envelope them with a slow process makes me smile.

Matt Marsh: One of our main rivals, with one more year of parachute payments to go, are restricted to bringing in frees and loans this summer after blowing the dough last year.

Ask yourself what you’d rather have because their fans got no more excitement out of last season than we did!!!

Richard Meli: 10 years??!! Some on here can't stay patient for 10 minutes!

Clear to anyone with Pompey in their hearts (and half a brain cell) that the next 10 years will be infinitely better than the last 10 with these guys running our club. PUP.

George Andrew Slatcher: With Kenny Jackett in charge, we have no chance!! He isn’t the right man to take this club any further than league one IMO his prime has come and gone and now he’s just happy to be in a job.

Pat Glynn: Talk comes cheap. It’ll cost you - sincerely hope you’re up for it financially.

John Penwith: I like the idea of sustainable development. The problem with the Eisners business model and why we might take a while, is that they are running it like any other business sector in which Eisner is correct; no-one buys a business to lose money. In football they do. It is also about passion, egos etc.