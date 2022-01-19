This was after Webster’s man of the match performance against Chelsea in Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The former Blue captained the Seagulls and netted the equaliser, as Graham Potter’s men extended their league unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League.

Webster’s performance drew applause from all over social media including those of former teammate Conor Chaplin – and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

The former England international tweeted: ‘Adam Webster’s passing out from the back, with both feet, is better than any other English central defender.’

Conor Chaplin came through the ranks at Pompey and is good mate’s defender and he retweeted Carragher’s comment by saying: ‘People need to start hearing it. Never mind running out with the ball too…’

Webster has been one of many young talents to come through the ranks at Pompey in the past decade, but only a few have made it to the Premier League like Joel Ward.

The central defender played 81 times for the Blues in his five-year professional stay at Fratton Park.

In 2016, Webster left the south coast as part of a player-plus-cash deal to secure Matt Clarke from Ipswich, where he’d spend two years learning his trade before a £3.5m move to Bristol City.

He spent only a single season at Ashton Gate making 46 outings for the Robins but he impressed highly, catching the attention of Premier League outfit Brighton.

He was then the subject of a £20m move to the Amex in 2019 and has since gone on to make 76 appearances, with his recent displays sparking talks on social media calling for an international call up.

Webster has made six appearances for England at youth level, but hasn’t featured in an international set up since 2012 at under-19s level.

Should his fine performances continue, he could be given his first senior call up in the next international break and with the World Cup looming at the end of the year, maybe he now could provide a selection headache for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

