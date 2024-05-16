Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough have had a bid reportedly rejected for a player linked with Pompey this month.

Attacking-midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke has been attracting a host of admirers for his performances for National League side Altrincham this season. His 23 goals and 12 assists for the Moss Lane side helped them reach the play-offs. It also saw the 22-year-old named in the National League Team of the season.

The Blues, Posh, Ipswich and Mansfield were said to be monitoring the Northern Ireland under-21 international. Now Mail Online are claiming Peterborough have stepped up their interest in the former Fleetwood man by lodging a bid. Yet, the same report also states that the League One’s side’s initial approach has been rejected.

The beaten League One play-off semi-finalists have a good recent track record when it comes to raiding the non-league ranks for hidden gems and polishing them up. Ephron Mason-Clark was plucked from Barnet in 2016, Joe Randell arrived from Weymouth in 2019, while Ronnie Edwards also arrived from the Bees in 2020. Welling United forward David Kamara is expected to move to London Road once the transfer window opens next month.

It’s a market Pompey have dabbled in, with Jamal Lowe their most recent profitable recruit from that tier of English football. But if it’s a route they’re looking to explore this summer ahead of their return to the Championship and are interested in Conn-Clarke, then Posh have stolen a march on them - even if their bid was turned down by Altincham.

Robins boss Phil Parkinson is quoted by MailOnline as saying: ‘I would love to reassure everyone that Chris will still be with us next season but, in all honesty, I can't. When a player does what he has done, in terms of goals and assists, the bigger clubs are going to come calling, and it's very difficult to stop that natural next step happening. If he is still with us at the start of next season, I will have the biggest smile on my face you have ever seen. If not, I won't exactly be amazed.’